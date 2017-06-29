Zanu-PF has reportedly threatened villagers with evictions in some wards if the party does not get a 100% vote in the July 15 Chiwundura by-election.

The Chiwundura seat fell vacant following the death of Zanu PF's Kizito Chivamba in April this year.

A report by Heal Zimbabwe said Zanu PF youths have been moving around the wards in the constituency intimidating villagers saying if their party does not get 100% vote, they will be evicted from their homes.

"On 18 June 2017, a group of Zanu PF youths carried door to door visits in Zvompumbu Village threatening people with evictions if Zanu PF does not get 100% in the by election results," reads part of the report.

"They also indicated that everyone in the ward (1) who is above 18 years must register and vote for Zanu PF or risk being evicted from the ward."

According to Heal Zimbabwe, traditional leaders were also campaigning for the ruling party in violation of the constitution which says they (traditional leaders) should be non-partisan.

"On the 19th of June 2017, Chief Chiwundura addressed a gathering at a funeral in Gandira village where he urged everyone present to vote resoundingly for Zanu PF in the by election," said Heal Zimbabwe in the report.

It added, "The Chief went further to instruct the ward 12 Councillor, Cuthbert Ushe, to introduce the Zanu PF candidate for the by election, Brown Ndlovu.

The Chief's actions violate the Constitution which clearly stipulates that traditional leaders should be non- partisan."

There are also reports of Zanu PF officials denying government food aid to opposition supporters in the area and removing their names from the beneficiaries list.

Zanu PF provincial spokesperson, Cornelius Mpereri has since distanced the ruling party from violence and intimidation saying their campaigns were peaceful.

Four candidates are vying for the seat. They are Brown Ndlovu- Zanu PF, Takudzwa Guzete- National Constitutional Assembly (NCA), Brighton Mudzwiti- FreeZim Congress and Webster Zulu of Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe (PDZ).