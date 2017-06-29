Angola: Education Ministry Acknowledges Private Sector Role

Luanda — The Secretary of State for Innovation of Higher Education, Maria Augusta Martins, said Wednesday that private education is an important partner of the State for the quality of education in the country.

Maria Martins was speaking at the opening of the workshop on "The implication of the private sector in higher education and research", held in Luanda.

The State Secretary reiterated that the private sector is a key partner of the State in scientific research and the launch of the skilled staff to the labour market.

According to her, this study will enable to do a work aimed at improving and planning the development of higher education, both in terms of cooperation between the public and private sector and from the point of view of forecasting resources and funding.

"It is now possible to have a perspective of what we have to do and can do to improve higher education in Angola", she added.