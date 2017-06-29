28 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Education Ministry Acknowledges Private Sector Role

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Secretary of State for Innovation of Higher Education, Maria Augusta Martins, said Wednesday that private education is an important partner of the State for the quality of education in the country.

Maria Martins was speaking at the opening of the workshop on "The implication of the private sector in higher education and research", held in Luanda.

The State Secretary reiterated that the private sector is a key partner of the State in scientific research and the launch of the skilled staff to the labour market.

According to her, this study will enable to do a work aimed at improving and planning the development of higher education, both in terms of cooperation between the public and private sector and from the point of view of forecasting resources and funding.

"It is now possible to have a perspective of what we have to do and can do to improve higher education in Angola", she added.

Angola

Two Journalists Face Baseless Criminal Charges

Angolan prosecutors should drop charges against two journalists accused of insulting the state and allow them to do… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.