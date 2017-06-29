Photo: The Observer

Gilbert Bwana Arinaitwe, the police operative who infamously broke into Dr Kizza Besigye’s car at Mulago in April 2011 and violently arrested him.

Many of you remember Gilbert Bwana Arinaitwe, the police operative who infamously broke into Dr Kizza Besigye's car at Mulago in April 2011 and violently arrested him.

After the controversial incident that turned Arinaitwe into one of the most reviled Ugandans, there were reports the Uganda Police Force had sneaked him into South Africa to 'cool off'.

Later he resurfaced as an instructor at the police school in Kabalye, Masindi before reports emerged that he had run mad and was confined in Butabika hospital.

But on Sunday, which was also Eid al Fitri, Arinaitwe resurfaced at Masajja Redeemed Church, where David Bweyinda is the senior pastor.

Star Trail understands Arinaitwe was the guest preacher on Sunday and told the congregation he was still in the police force, but it is his dream to become a pastor one day.

Well, Star Trail guesses anything is possible; after all, wasn't it Saul who became the renowned apostle Paul?

CBS' Pewosa takes over Wankulukuku

CBS FM has registered serious success with its now annual Pewosa trade fair, held at Wankulukuku stadium in Lubaga division.

The fete is known for its good organisation and big crowds as everything from agricultural produce to health tips is shared at different stalls.

The trade fair started last week, pulling throngs of curious shoppers.

And on Eid al-Fitri celebrated on Sunday, the Mengo-based broadcaster even managed to squeeze in a party for its Muslim student listeners, treating them to cake, drinks and entertainment as they met some of their presenters.

Meddie Nsereko Sebuliba was seen posing for pictures with some of his fans, while the students also shook off the effects of the long fast and danced their hearts out.

Wizkid is Africa's best BET

As the Muslim world celebrated Eid al-Fitri on Sunday, in Los Angeles, USA, the Hollywood stars were busy with their own celebration, awarding the best in the Black Entertainment TV (BET) awards.

Two years ago Eddy Kenzo and his Sitya Loss pulled off a BET first for Uganda, but it could have been a one-off. This year the winner for the lone Africa segment was Nigeria's Wizkid at the awards that mostly celebrate black talent in music, film and sport.

Other Winners:

Viewers' Choice Award: Beyonce, Sorry

Best Female R&B/Pop Artiste: Beyoncé

Best Male R&B/Pop Artiste: Bruno Mars

Best Group: Migos

Best Collaboration: Chance the Rapper ft. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne, No Problem

Best Male Hip-Hop Artiste: Kendrick Lamar

Best Female Hip-Hop Artiste: Remy Ma

Video of the Year: Beyoncé, Sorry and Bruno Mars, 24K Magic (Tie)

Video Director of the Year: Kahlil Joseph & Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Beyoncé, Sorry

Best New Artiste: Chance the Rapper

Album of the Year: Lemonade - Beyoncé

Best Actress: Taraji P. Henson

Best Actor: Mahershala Ali

Dr Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award: Lecrae, Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)

Youngstars Award: Yara Shahidi

Best Movie: Hidden Figures

Sportswoman of the Year: Serena Williams

Sportsman of the Year: Stephen Curry

Centric Award: Solange, Cranes in the Sky

Best International Act: Europe: Stormzy

Best International Act: Africa: Wizkid

Humanitarian Award: Chance the Rapper

Lifetime Achievement Award: New Edition