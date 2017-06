Chibia — At least 1040 citizens will be selected as from July to work in the polling stations of Chibia municipality, southern Huíla province, during the next general election, set for August 23, this year.

This was said to Angop on Tuesday by the chairperson of the Municipal Electoral Commission, Adelino Jamba.

He added that the municipality will count on 208 polling stations.

Chibia municipality has registered 70.564 voters.