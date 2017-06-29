The first-ever pork festival in Kampala took place at Namboole and by 10am on Saturday, the meat's lovers were trickling in, also eager to stand a chance of walking away with 25 kilograms of pork in a raffle draw.

There were vets and dealers in pigs' feed offering free consultancy to festivalgoers. Away from the workshop setting was a much larger tent, which they called 'the eatery'; all one had to do was pay Shs 30,000, get a wrist band and then eat as much pork as one could finish!

It was wonderfully set with dinner and cocktail tables and blazing music. Public relations specialist and chef Mark Kaheru with his Just Barbeque restaurant handled the cooking. Together with his team, they made 17 different types of pork delicacies and socialites, musicians and the Fun Factory crew ate away.

There was pork luwombo, pork rolex, name it.

I did not hear anyone complaining about parting with their Shs 30,000; in fact, due to the awesome experience, I returned on Sunday for an encore.

Allan Sempala, the organizer, says: "We are overwhelmed by the numbers and the success; we are going to have season two in December." By Sunday evening when I left, Kaheru confirmed they had served 3,000kg of pork.