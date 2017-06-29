29 June 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Anti-Graft Agents Raid Sambo's Kaduna Home

By Saxone Akhaine

Kaduna — Officials of the anti- corruption agencies on Wednesday raided the Kaduna residence of the former Vice President, Namadi Sambo. It was gathered that the anti-agents who stormed the residence at Alimi road, Kaduna at about 3:00pm, carted away documents and other items.

Sources said that the agents who arrived the residence in a bus, two Hilux vans and a bullion van raided the house for two hours. When journalists arrived the residence, fierce looking security men threatened to shoot if they got closer to the house.

An eyewitness said the team had raided the house on several occasions. "We are not sure whether this time they found something in the house. The presence of the bullion van raised our suspicion."

Also, when contacted, a source close to the former VP said the anti-theft agents had raided the house for the fifth time and nothing was found. "I can assure you that this time again nothing would be found because the former VP is not a corrupt person. He served this country in several capacities and has never been found wanting."

