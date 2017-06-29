28 June 2017

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Van Niekerk Blasts to Another World Record!

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: olympic.org
Wayde van Niekerk
By Mark Etheridge

He went on record as saying he was going for something 'ridiculous' over the little-run 300-metre event on Wednesday night and Wayde van Niekerk, South Africa's golden boy of world athletics, made a world record victory look ridiculously easy.

Competing at the Ostrava Golden Spike meeting in Czech Republic, the Rio Olympics 400m gold medallist won in 30.81 seconds for another world, African and South African record.

It also wiped out the seven-year-old meeting record of 30.97 by Olympic legend Usain Bolt, the man he is set to take the baton from as world athletics' superstar for years to come.

The previous world record of 30.85sec was set at high altitude in Pretoria in 2000 by American Michael Johnson, making Van Niekerk's mark even more impressive.

Starting in lane five, Van Niekerk hit the front almost immediately and even appeared to be cruising over the final 20 metres with victory never in doubt.

The race numbers for the meeting featured three exclamation marks after the word Ostrava and Van Niekerk led a one-two-three African exclamation as Botswana's Isaac Makwala and South African Clarence Munyai wrapped up the podium places with times of 31.44 and 31.61 respectively.

South Africa

Charges Laid After Colleague Live Streams Mom Expressing Milk

A Cape Town mom secretly live-streamed while expressing milk in an office at her workplace, has laid criminal charges… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.