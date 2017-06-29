Human Rights lawyer, Brian Kagoro, says the MDC-T has lost the monopoly of hope which it had among Zimbabweans and has been over taken by "the prophets' movement" and religious leaders.

He was addressing members of the civil society and the media at a freedom of expression event organized by Hivos, in Harare, on Wednesday.

Kagoro said the MDC-T needed to reposition itself if it is to win next year's elections.

"The challenge for the MDC in urban settings and other opposition political parties is the prophets' movements not the ruling party," he said.

He added, "I am saying in 2000 the MDC was the only sole trader in hope, but today it is no longer the only sole trader in hope unless if it recreates because people have found other means to acquire hope either by believing in divine intervention or believing in instant personal gratification that comes from instant divine that excuses you from responsibility to do something about your context and circumstances."

Of late, there has been a mushrooming of prophets who are attracting huge crowds offering them 'hope of a better life'. These prophets, it has been argued, have become more popular than political parties.

But Obert Gutu, the MDC-T spokesperson, argued saying electoral theft by Zanu PF was preventing the Morgan Tsvangirai led party from occupying the state house.

"We remain arguably the only political party in which the majority of Zimbabweans repose their trust, support and hope for a new and better Zimbabwe.

Of course, a number of briefcase political parties have mushroomed ever since the MDC was formed in September, 1999 but we still remain the real deal, the only game in town," said Gutu.

He added, "In a free and fair election, the MDC will easily cruise to a landslide victory .The main challenge that we face is that the crumbling Zanu PF regime will not easily give in to our demand for electoral reforms.

"The faction-ridden and collapsing regime is acutely aware of the fact that it will not stand a ghost of a chance against the MDC led by Morgan Tsvangirai in a free and fair election."

The MDC which emerged from civil society movements, workers and university students in 1999, has, since 2005, been disintegrating owing to power struggles.

It was to be blamed for partnering President Robert Mugabe to form a unity government in 2009.