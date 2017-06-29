MDC-T national executive member and legislator Murisi Zvizwai has vowed his party will bite the bullet by announcing the results of the 2018 elections way before the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) releases its own official tabulation.

Addressing a recent public meeting in Harare, the firebrand Harare Central MP said his boss Morgan Tsvangirai will this time stay in the country and lead the process of defending the people's vote against Zanu PF manipulation.

He defended the MDC-T leader's 2008 decision to skip the country to seek refuge in Botswana soon after delivering an inconclusive electoral defeat on arch-rival President Robert Mugabe.

"It was a strategic retreat; a lot of things were being planned which we cannot share in the public forum.

"But we hear you when you are talking about defending the vote.

"We are going to establish peace ambassadors who are going to defend the vote once the voting has been done. We are going to announce the results ourselves this time around.

"From wherever, we are going to do that and we want to assure you that we are going to remain vigilant, together with yourselves," Zvizwai said.

The top aide to Tsvangirai also rallied ordinary Zimbabweans to help defend their own vote adding that any lapses of concentration could restore the much dreaded Zanu PF rule after defeat which could worsen suffering among citizens.

"If you leave it all up to Morgan Tsvangirai as an individual, what do you expect him to do? We need the critical mass, we need all of you," he said.

"The outcome of 2018 is the author of misery; it would be the author of divorces in homes, the author of unemployment and so forth.

"So it affects you and me and we all should stand up to the task and make sure that we defend the vote."

The MDC-T secretary for elections said his party shall also train its election monitors who will stay behind at polling stations and ensure Zanu PF does not manipulate the outcome in its favour.

The country's main opposition maintains it has always been winning the successive polls but has been hard done by an electoral management system which is under President Mugabe's firm control.

In 2008, then MDC-T secretary general Tendai Biti announced the results of the elections claiming his party had secured a thumping victory against Zanu PF.

He was later arrested and charged with treason for the alleged offence.

The charges were later thrown out by the courts after he had endured humiliation and incarcerations which included being brought to court in leg irons.

The country's electoral laws criminalise the announcing of results by any other individual other than ZEC.

The offence is punishable by a jail term.

Three days before the election in 2013, then Prime Minister Tsvangirai threatened to announce the results of the 2013 harmonised elections but was threatened with arrest by President Mugabe.

"What kind of madness is that? I have never heard such a statement coming from a Prime Minister, even in the whole of Africa," Mugabe said at a campaign rally.

"Who gave you that right Tsvangirai, when we have an electoral body that is mandated to do that?

"I can warn you in advance that if you break the law, you will be arrested. He who breaks the law will be arrested. We will arrest you Tsvangirai."