29 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Governor Okowa Hails Senator Nwaoboshi At 60

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated the senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Peter Nwaoboshi, who turns 60 on Thursday June 29.

Mr. Okowa in a statement in Asaba on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, described the Chairman, Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, as a dependable lawmaker and patriot, whose contributions to the 8th Senate remains indelible in the sands of time.

The governor noted that Mr. Nwaoboshi has served the state meritoriously in several capacities but distinguished himself when he was chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Delta State.

"On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate you, Distinguished Senator (Chief) Peter Nwaoboshi on the occasion of your 60th birthday today June 29, 2017," Mr. Okowa reportedly said.

"I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life and to pray that He continues to bless you with robust health and imbue you with His continued guidance, protection, and enduring provision."

The governor wished Mr. Nwaoboshi "a very well deserved 60th birthday".

