Rwanda: Rayon Sports Crash Out of Peace Cup

Espoir FC have reached their first ever Peace Cup final after eliminating holders Rayon Sports on a 2-1 aggregate score.

The Rusizi-based side lost 1-0 to the blues in the second leg of their semifinal fixture on Wednesday at Stade the Kigali but progressed thanks to their 2-0 first-leg home victoryon Sunday.

The defeat for Rayon ended their bid for a domestic double having won this season's league.

It also means that Police FC, who finished second to Rayon in the Azam Rwanda Premier League, will miss out on continental football next season because they would have represented the country in the CAF Confederations Cup had Rayon Sports gone on to retain the Cup title.

Espoir will play in the Peace Cup final on July 4 against either APR or Amagaju, with the two teams due to play their semifinal second-leg in Kigali today. The teams played out a 1-all draw in the first leg at Nyagisenyi ground in Nyamagabe on Monday.

In yesterday's match, Rayon's goal came through defender Ange Mutsinzi in the 17th minute from a Djabel Manishimwe corner.

Rayon Sports dominated possession in large parts of the game and pressed hard to extend their lead but Espoir stood firm.

In today's other semifinal tie, Amagaju FC will miss the services of their captain Yumba Kayite, who was red-carded in the first leg over elbowing APR FC's forward Innocent Nshuti.

Thursday

Peace Cup semi-finals

APR Vs Amagaju 3:30pm

Wednesday

Rayon Sports 1-0 Espoir (1-2)