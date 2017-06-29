29 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gor Mahia Keen to Learn From Everton

By Vincent Opiyo

Record SportPesa Premier League (SPL) champions Gor Mahia are relishing a go at Everton when the two face-off in a friendly match at Uhuru Stadium, Dar es Salaam early next month.

Gor beat their eternal rivals AFC Leopards in the final of the inaugural SportPesa Super Cup this month to set up a date with the English Premier League side.

The match will be played on July 13. Team manager Jolawi Obondo has said that they are focused on winning the encounter and also use the opportunity to create a partnership with the Ronald Koeman-managed side.

"It will be a good memory to us as being the first team to play an EPL side in East Africa. We are focused to make use of such an opportunity that comes once in lifetime. This is a chance Gor has got after decades when they last played Norwich City under Len Juliens," he told Nation Sport.

"You never know what could come out of this match. Maybe Everton could be interested in one or two of our players. We could also partner for future idea exchanges. We are not just taking it as a friendly match but it's a game that should help us in terms of marketing."

Jolawi further added that they are expecting a first team Everton squad making the clash more thrilling.

"What we know for sure Everton will not bring their second string team. When it comes to preseason, teams field their best squad. We are expecting a first team Everton team with the likes of Lukaku (Romelu) and some other exciting players playing."

Gor, who host Ulinzi Stars in a league match on Sunday, depart for Dar on Monday and return a day after the encounter.

Apart from Gor, Everton will play three other preseason friendly matches against Dutch outfit FC Twente in the Netherlands on July 19, Belgian side KRC.

