Rwanda: Muganza-Kivu Tea Golf Open Launched

Kigali Golf Club, in partnership with Muganza-Kivu tea factory, on Tuesday, launched the 'Muganza-Kivu tea golf open' as the tea producing company continues to boost the development of the sport in the country.

The tournament was launched at the Kigali Golf Club in Nyarutarama by the Club captain Dr. Davis Kashaka Karegeya along with Jean Baptiste Mutangana, the chairman of Muganza-Kivu tea factory based in Nyaruguru district, Southern province.

The inaugural edition is set to tee off this Saturday at the new 9-hole Kigali Golf Club course.

The development comes three-weeks after the tea producing company scooped a third place at the continental level at the third Africa Tea Convention and Exhibition that took place in Nairobi, Kenya.

"This is going to be one of the biggest tournaments on our calendar this year. It is going to attract over 120 golfers and it will be a two in one tournament because we shall also host Entebbe Golf Club from Uganda in the Interclub golf championship," said Karegeya

Karegeya thanked Muganza-Kivu tea factory for the gesture to sponsor the event and expressed hope that the factory will keep supporting the game.

The one-day event will attract only amateur golfers and will award individual prizes to all the men handicaps namely 0-9, 10-18, 19-28, seniors' category (aged above 55) and others.

Other individual awards include longest drive, nearest to the pin and ball pool.

This is the second year in a row that Mutangana under his tea producing companies is partnering with Kigali Golf club to organize golf tournaments. Last year, they staged the Karongi Tea golf tournament which is owned by Mutangana, and according to the Companies' Director David Mutangana, they expect to make the tournament bigger in coming years.

"We are proud and honored to sponsor a golf tournament, last year it was Karongi tea factory golf tournament, which is a sister to Muganza-Kivu tea factory, so most definitely next year we shall come as a group and organize a bigger competition," said Mutangana.