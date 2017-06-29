29 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: R Kelly Reacts to Durban Man's Rendition of His Song

Tagged:

Related Topics

Have you ever been out in public and all of a sudden you just get the urge to burst out in song? Well, the next time you do, go ahead and sing your heart out! You could catch the eye of an international star.

That's what happened to one Durban resident when he was filmed singing an R Kelly song. The man is clearly having a great time as he belts out R Kelly's Bad Man at a taxi rank, and guess who noticed!

R Kelly himself posted the video writing: "This weeks #FANFEATUREMONDAY travels all the way to Durban, South Africa and this fans rendition of #BadMan - I love how universal music is.

South Africa

Mom Lays Criminal Charges After Colleague Allegedly Live Streams Her Expressing Milk

A Cape Town mom secretly live-streamed while expressing milk in an office at her workplace, has laid criminal charges… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.