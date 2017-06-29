Kenya: London-Bound Kenya Team Looks Just Unstoppable

There is no doubt that Kenya will have a strong representation at the August's World Championships in London if the team selected last weekend is anything to go by.

In fact, I dare say that we were spoilt for choice in some events and that goes to tell you the depth of the talent we have in the country.

For the first time, I am looking at a women's team that could rake in more medals than their male counterparts. The graduation of Olympic 5,000m silver medallist Helen Obiri from her former 1,500m speciality to the 12-lap race opens up more chances for the Kenyan women.

It means that our very own Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Cheng'etich will have her own space in the three and a half lap race for a repeat performance after winning gold in Rio Olympics.

Chepng'etich will team up with Winnie Chebet in the 1,500m while Obiri will have Margaret Chelimo as back-up. The list doesn't stop there. Ethiopians better prepare well for the 10,000m as Agnes Tirop, Irene Cheptai and Alice Aprot will be all out to prove a point. The competition between the three has been quite interesting and I don't see them sitting back to watch gold slip away.

The women's 3000m steeplechase has an equally strong line-up with defending world champion Hyvin Kiyeng team up with Cellphine Chepsol, Beatrice Chepkoech and Purity Kirui.

The women's 800m will have Olympic bronze medallist Margaret Nyairera, former world champion Eunice Sum and Emily Cherotich while there is a new kid on the blocks in the 400m in Maximilla Imali. Marathon trio of Edna Kiplagat, Hela Kiprop and Flomena Cheyech remains as formidable as ever.

The men's field is equally interesting with the likes of United States-based Emmanuel Korir (800) and Raymond Kibet (400m) seeking to join the elite club after London.

The two upset the form book in men's 800m and 400m to book London tickets. Korir will have Kipyegon Bett, Michael Saruni and Olympic champion and record holder David Rudisha and Ferguson Rotich yet to be decided as back-up while Kibet will tag along with Alphas Kishioyan and Collins Omae.

Geoffrey Kamworor, Olympic 10,000m silver medallist Paul Tanui and World Half marathon silver medallist Bedan Korir will once again carry Kenyan hopes of stopping Briton Mo Farah.

The 3,000m race is a foregone conclusion with Olympic champion Consenslus Kipruto leading the way alongside four-time reigning champion Ezekiel Kemboi, 2007 World champion Brimin Kipruto and Jairus Birech. Daniel Wanjiru, Geoffrey Kirui and Gideon Kipketer are expected to cap it all with marathon gold.

I foresee us surpassing the medal record of seven gold. Watch this space!