28 June 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Concerted Effort to Combat Global Warming

Asmara — The Ministry of Land, Water and Environment indicated that Eritrea is exerting concerted efforts in play due role along with various partners and global organizations in the fight to combat global warming.

Mr. Kibrom Asmerom, Director of Research in the Department of Environment, said that emission of carbon dioxide, Ammonia and other pollutant gases has been the root causes for global warming which resulted in the degradation of biodiversity, drought, and degradation of underground water resources as well as prevalence of infestations.

Mr. Kibrom further noted that introduction of renewable energy, expansion of public transportation, soil and water conservation and reforestation activities have been initiated in Eritrea in a bid to prevent from the dire consequences of global warming.

A research conducted back in 2010 indicates that global warming has been increased by 0.17 in every decade, while the emission of pollutant gases in Eritrean is only 0.023 and not comparable to the level of emissions from industrialized countries, Mr. Kibrom added. He also said that Eritrea is making due preparation to combat any threat that may occur due to global warming.

