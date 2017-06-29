28 June 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Halibet Referral Hospital Providing Commendable Service

Asmara — Halibet Referral Hospital has in the last 6 months offered medical service to 40,000 beneficiaries.

According to Dr. Yosief Yohannes, Medical Director of the Hospital, the 37,000 beneficiaries were outgoing patients while the remaining 3,000 were treated sleeping in the hospital.

The Hospital also includes newly built centers for inflammation cases and bone fractures and hence a commendable service has been offered, according to Dr. Yosief.

Dr. Solomon Sereke, Head of General Medical Service, noted that improved infrastructure and the introduction of modern medical equipment has been very instrumental in the provision of a 24 hours' emergency service as well as regular medical services for TB cases, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, intestinal and abdominal cases, skin, diabetics, heart case and blood pressure among others.

Mr. Debesay Hayelom, Administrator of Halibet Hospital, on his part indicated that 335 healthcare professionals and 277 administrative workers are currently providing efficient service while the availability of a 24 electricity supply is making due contribution in facilitating the medial works.

