28 June 2017

Eritrea: Skill Upgrading Training for Healthcare Professionals

Barentu — The Health Ministry's branch in the Gash-Barka region, has offered one-month training at Barentu Referral Hospital to staff members in a bid to upgrade their skills.

The training program offered to healthcare professionals working in different healthcare institutions in the Gash-Barka region was mainly focused on the prevention of communicable diseases in general and that of controlling HIV/AIDS in particular.

Present at the graduation ceremony, Dr. Luul Banteyirga, Director of Helath Ministry's branch in the region, said that the training was mainly organized to enhance counseling skills of healthcare professionals and called on the trainees to implement what they have learned on the ground and share experiences with their collogues.

Sister Nigsti Tesfamichael, coordinator of HIV/AIDS controlling program at the Ministry of Health, said that the Ministry is playing significant role in controlling the prevalence of HIV/AIDS and in the prevention of new infections and that the Ministry will continue organizing such training programs for a better outcome.

