Sudan: Ten Dead in Clash Over Sheep in East Darfur

Adila — Ten people were killed and five others wounded in a clash between sheep owners and gunmen in East Darfur's Adila locality on Tuesday.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga from Sharef, a listener reported that a group of gunmen robbed a herd of more than 100 sheep from the area of El Tiboun and Umdeiboun in West Kordofan, south of the East Darfur town, on Tuesday morning.

"When the search team tried to retrieve the sheep, fighting broke out. Ten people, including a woman, were fatally hit by bullets. Five others were injured," he said.

The East Darfur MP for the Sharef constituency, Ahmed Ali Ajab, told the Sudan News Agency (Suna) yesterday that the situation returned to normal after intervention of Adila authorities.

He said that the commissioner and the security committee of Adila immediately went to the scene of the conflict, south of Sharef. They helped transport the wounded to Adila Hospital, and deployed buffer troops to separate the warring parties and to search for the thieves and the stolen sheep.

The West Kordofan authorities as well sent military reinforcements to the border area of Adila locality to contain the conflict.

Adila locality is the stronghold of the Maaliya tribe to which the sheep thieves belong. The Hamar lives in West Kordofan, in the area where the sheep were stolen.