Uganda: What You Need to Know About Kyadondo East MP Candidates

Apollo Kantinti. The Forum for Democratic Change candidate was born in 1974. Mr Kantinti went to Kitante Primary School, Makerere College School for his O-Level before he joining Makerere High School for his A-Level. He pursued a real estates and sales management course in the US where he spent 12 years. Mr Kantinti has held different political positions as FDC party member that included heading the FDC chapter in the US. He contested for the party primaries in 2011 but he lost to Mr Ssemujju Nganda.

Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine. Mr Kyagulanyi is an independent candidate. He was born on February 9, 1982. He is popularly known for his music. He attended Kanoni Mayor Primary School, Masaka Primary school, Kanoni Church of Uganda and St Aloysious Bukalagi for his primary school. He then went to Kitante High School for the O-Level and completed his A-Level from Kololo Secondary School. Mr Kyagulanyi pursued a degree in Music Dance and Drama at Makerere University.

Haroon Muwada Nkunyingi. Mr Nkunyinji is an independent candidate. The city lawyer was born in 1982 in Kabubu Manyangwa in Kyadondo East Constituency. He went to Kisaasi Primary School, Kololo High School and Old Kampala Secondary School for O'level before joining Gombe Secondary School for A'level. He has a degree and masters in law. Mr Nkunyinji has a proficient political background including being speaker of the East African Muslim Centre where Mr.Jakaya Kikwete former Tanzanian president was chairman.

William Sitenda Sebalu. He was born in 1968 in Dundu Nakasaja in Kyadondo East constituency. He went to Wampeewo Primary School, Kitante High School for O'level. He pursued a degree in Bio Chemistry at Makerere University. He has been in the NRM since 2005.

Sowedi Kayongo. Dr Kayongo is an independent with the sign of a bicycle. He is a medical practitioner who was born in1965 in Nangabo Sub-county, Wakiso District. He went to Watuba Primary School, St Charles Lwanga Matuga in Mpigi District. He completed his O'level from Lubiri Secondary School and A'level at Ndejje Secondary School. He has a diploma in clinical medicine from Mbale Medical School.