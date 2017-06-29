29 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: What You Need to Know About Kyadondo East MP Candidates

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: MIchael Kakumirizi/Daily Monitor
Voters escort their candidate in Kyadondo East.
By Derrick Wandera

Apollo Kantinti. The Forum for Democratic Change candidate was born in 1974. Mr Kantinti went to Kitante Primary School, Makerere College School for his O-Level before he joining Makerere High School for his A-Level. He pursued a real estates and sales management course in the US where he spent 12 years. Mr Kantinti has held different political positions as FDC party member that included heading the FDC chapter in the US. He contested for the party primaries in 2011 but he lost to Mr Ssemujju Nganda.

Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine. Mr Kyagulanyi is an independent candidate. He was born on February 9, 1982. He is popularly known for his music. He attended Kanoni Mayor Primary School, Masaka Primary school, Kanoni Church of Uganda and St Aloysious Bukalagi for his primary school. He then went to Kitante High School for the O-Level and completed his A-Level from Kololo Secondary School. Mr Kyagulanyi pursued a degree in Music Dance and Drama at Makerere University.

Haroon Muwada Nkunyingi. Mr Nkunyinji is an independent candidate. The city lawyer was born in 1982 in Kabubu Manyangwa in Kyadondo East Constituency. He went to Kisaasi Primary School, Kololo High School and Old Kampala Secondary School for O'level before joining Gombe Secondary School for A'level. He has a degree and masters in law. Mr Nkunyinji has a proficient political background including being speaker of the East African Muslim Centre where Mr.Jakaya Kikwete former Tanzanian president was chairman.

William Sitenda Sebalu. He was born in 1968 in Dundu Nakasaja in Kyadondo East constituency. He went to Wampeewo Primary School, Kitante High School for O'level. He pursued a degree in Bio Chemistry at Makerere University. He has been in the NRM since 2005.

Sowedi Kayongo. Dr Kayongo is an independent with the sign of a bicycle. He is a medical practitioner who was born in1965 in Nangabo Sub-county, Wakiso District. He went to Watuba Primary School, St Charles Lwanga Matuga in Mpigi District. He completed his O'level from Lubiri Secondary School and A'level at Ndejje Secondary School. He has a diploma in clinical medicine from Mbale Medical School.

More on This

On Bobi Wine's Parliamentary Seat Race and Why We Are the Ones We Have Been Waiting for

A common refrain in this column - and one that inspires by far the most number of comments - is citizen agency, or often… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.