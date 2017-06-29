Sudan: President Al-Bashir to Participate At 29th Ordinary Summit of the AU in Addis

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, will lead Sudan delegation for participating in 29th Ordinary Summit of the African Union will be held in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, will head Sudan delegation for participation at the summit meeting at the ministerial level.

The technical delegation of Sudan for the summit is engaging at Addis Ababa in the preparatory meetings since June 27 prior to the executive council's meetings which are scheduled to start on June 30.

In a press statement, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Ambassador Ghariballa Khidir, indicated that the African summit will discuss the situation of security and peace in Africa, efforts of institutional reform at the African Union, the African position regarding reform in the UN Security Council, issues of development, trade, economic integration, merger, the African free trade continental area, immigration, the movement of people, removing of restrictions, the African passport, the combating of terrorism and other negative phenomena, the issues of human trafficking in Africa, the situation in Libya and Palestine.

Ambassador Al-Khidir has affirmed Sudan confidence on the strong African support to Sudan to all the issues of concern to Sudan, especially following the progress achieved by Sudan in the past period and based on the African support extended to Sudan for realizing security and stability and normalizing the situation in Darfur and the increasing positive role at the regional and international levels and the achievement of national accord between the different political and societal forces at the Sudanese arena.