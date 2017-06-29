Nigeria: Referendum, Not Quit Notice Will Determine Biafra's Independence - Jibrin

The national chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sen. Walid Jibrin, said yesterday that it is only referendum that will guarantee Biafra's independence, not quit notice.

Jibrin stated this while speaking with newsmen in his country home in Laminga, Nasarawa local government area of Nasarawa State.

He condemned attempts by youth groups to bring division in the country, adding that peace and unity are the necessary requirements for the development of any nation.

According to him, "If truly Igbo want their country, Biafra independence, it is only referendum that will grant Igbo independence, everybody have his/her opinion as a Nigerian, if public opinion says Igbo should have their country or the North have their own, so be it."

He cited example where Britain conducted referendum on European Union membership, adding that due process must be followed before granting independence to any country devoid of crisis and called on Nigerians to see themselves as one.

Sen. Jibrin has also advised politicians and stakeholders who form the habit of instigating the youths to foment trouble in the society to desist, adding that they should always been seen offering positive advise to the youths for the growth and development of the nation.

"If Igbo want their own independence as Biafra, is it enough for the Northern youths to give them quit notice to leave the north to their states, no, I will not support or instigate any youth to do that and the quit notice is not a good word.

"This quit notice will not bring peace. We must live together, live in unity, unite ourselves and we should not be threatening anybody as everybody has the right to live in Nigeria and we don't have to call for war.

"What of our people from the north that are living in Igbo land and we married each other? Let us also know that most Igbo are not supporting the Biafra Independence," he said.