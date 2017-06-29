Rwanda: Magnell Tips Local Riders to Shine in Colorado Classic Race

The national cycling team (Team Rwanda) head coach, Sterling Magnell, has urged his riders to make the most out of their debut in the upcoming Colorado Classic bicycle race in the USA.

Magnell described the team's invitation to participate in the inaugural Colorado Classic bicycle race in the USA as 'a great trip' and admitted that it will give local riders the needed exposure.

A week ago, Team Rwanda was invited to compete in the forthcoming Colorado Classic slated for August 10-13 and it will mark the first appearance for Rwandan riders to participate in a category 2.HC International Cycling Union (UCI) race.

The prestigious event will attract UCI World Tour teams, UCI Professional Continental Teams and UCI Continental Teams with Team Rwanda so far, the only national team taking part in the four-stage race.

"As you know it's a high-level race and comes with a lot of exposure... you got take an invitation like that and make the most of it," Magnell stated.

He further noted that; "It's really key for us to be able bring in a quality team and use the opportunity to show where Rwanda stands and how far we have come in the sport."

Team Rwanda roster will comprise six riders led by reigning national champion Gasore Hategeka who won the men's road race last week, 2016 champion Bonaventure Uwizeyimana, who is currently in Canada with Lowestrates.Ca as a guest rider and Jean Claude Uwizeye (silver medalist in the U23 category at 2016 African Continental Championships).

Others are; 2015 Tour du Rwanda champion, Jean Bosco Nsengimana as well as youngsters Rene Jean Paul Ukiniwabo and Didier Munyaneza.

The team is scheduled to leave the country on July 13 and will compete in the Cascade Cycling Classic scheduled for July 19-23 as a build-up to the Colorado Classic.

Courses announced for the gruesome race show that riders will cover 313 miles (503.5 km) and endure more than 20,000 feet of intense, high-altitude climbing in stages being held in Colorado Springs, Breckenridge and Denver.

A total of 15 teams have so far confirmed to participate and they include four UCI World Tour teams namely; BMC Racing Team, Cannondale-Drapac Professional Cycling Team, Trek-Segafredo and UAE Team Emirates.

It will also attract five UCI Professional Continental Teams that include; Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, Israel Cycling Academy, Nippo-Vini Fantini, Team Novo Nordisk and United Healthcare Professional Cycling Team.

There are also five UCI Continental Teams that include Axeon Hagens Berman, Elevate - KHS, Holowesko/Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear, Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis and Rally Cycling plus Team Rwanda as the only national team.