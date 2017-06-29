Zimbabwe: Iran Envoy Meets VP Mphoko

Iran is working on ways of using its outstanding political relations with Zimbabwe as a basis to foster closer trade and economic interaction, its ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Ahmad Erfanian has said. Speaking after paying a courtesy call on Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko at his Munhumutapa office in Harare yesterday, Mr Erfanian said he was convinced that the two countries had promising prospects of economic cooperation.

"We had a fruitful meeting with the honourable Vice President," he said. "We discussed excellent relations which exist between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Zimbabwe. We also discussed different areas of co-operation in the field of trade and investment, science and technology, health and pharmaceutical, agriculture and mining.

"Different Zimbabwean companies are entering into negotiations with their Iranian counterparts to facilitate the supply of oil, gas lubricants and bitumen from Iran. I met with different officials with a view to boost trade and economic relations between the two countries."

Mr Erfanian said he was trying to facilitate the participation of Zimbabwean companies in exhibitions in Iran.

He said Iranian companies had agreed to invite Zimbabwean companies to attend such exhibitions.

"We believe there should be exchange of trade delegation between the two countries," he said. "I am trying to facilitate the visits to take place. I met with high ranking officials from here trying to pave way for the boosting of our relations."

Zimbabwe and the Islamic Republic of Iran enjoy a mutually beneficial relationship whose origins can be traced to the period before Zimbabwe's independence in 1980.

During various sessions of the UN General Assembly, President Mugabe has spoken in support of Iran, while Iran has reciprocated.

Relations between the two all-weather friends began in 1979 when the late Vice President Simon Muzenda visited Tehran to meet leaders of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

After the victory of the people's revolution in 1979, a high-powered delegation led by VP Muzenda called on the then leader of the Islamic Revolution Hazrat Imam Khomein and conveyed a message of support towards the revolution.

Despite the excellent political relations that exist between the two countries, the volume of trade is still low.