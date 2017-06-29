28 June 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Aides Whack Man for Exposing Brother Prophet's Fake Miracles

Tagged:

Related Topics

Brother to the prophet who claims to have God's cell phone number, Paul Sanyangore, is lucky to be alive after his (seer) suspected bouncers pounced on him for exposing their church's secrets in a radio show.

Three bodyguards of Victory World Church founder Sanyangore appeared in court Tuesday facing assault charges after they allegedly bashed the cleric's brother, Andy Zimunya.

The three, Tatenda Nyika, 23, Prosper Masango, 21, and Prince Kwinjo, 21 appeared before Mbare magistrate, Gladys Moyo, Tuesday and were released on $30 bail each with conditions.

Prosecutor, Lawrence Gangarahwe, informed the magistrate that Zimunya had been threatened by a mob comprising Sanyangore's followers while waiting for the court session.

"The complainant has been taking Sanyangore's issues to the media and this has not been received well by the preacher's sympathizers who even threatened him at this court.

It is common that complainant is on demand by media outlets who want to hear more about Sanyangore's tricks," Gangarahwe said.

"The courts must be seen protecting its clients both accused persons and complainants."

Gangarahwe alleged that on June 13 this year, Zimunya was coming from Star FM where he had exposed Sanyangore for stage managing miracles and prophecies at his church in an interview.

Court heard that as Zimunya was entering his residence, Nyika, and his accomplices, who had been following him, began assaulting him.

It was alleged that they targeted his ribs using unknown objects and Zimunya sustained internal injuries.

Zimbabwe

House Saga - Court Clears Grace Mugabe

The High Court has rescinded an erroneous court order that compelled First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe and her son Mr Russell… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.