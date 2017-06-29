Brother to the prophet who claims to have God's cell phone number, Paul Sanyangore, is lucky to be alive after his (seer) suspected bouncers pounced on him for exposing their church's secrets in a radio show.

Three bodyguards of Victory World Church founder Sanyangore appeared in court Tuesday facing assault charges after they allegedly bashed the cleric's brother, Andy Zimunya.

The three, Tatenda Nyika, 23, Prosper Masango, 21, and Prince Kwinjo, 21 appeared before Mbare magistrate, Gladys Moyo, Tuesday and were released on $30 bail each with conditions.

Prosecutor, Lawrence Gangarahwe, informed the magistrate that Zimunya had been threatened by a mob comprising Sanyangore's followers while waiting for the court session.

"The complainant has been taking Sanyangore's issues to the media and this has not been received well by the preacher's sympathizers who even threatened him at this court.

It is common that complainant is on demand by media outlets who want to hear more about Sanyangore's tricks," Gangarahwe said.

"The courts must be seen protecting its clients both accused persons and complainants."

Gangarahwe alleged that on June 13 this year, Zimunya was coming from Star FM where he had exposed Sanyangore for stage managing miracles and prophecies at his church in an interview.

Court heard that as Zimunya was entering his residence, Nyika, and his accomplices, who had been following him, began assaulting him.

It was alleged that they targeted his ribs using unknown objects and Zimunya sustained internal injuries.