Angola: EU Presents Supporting Project for Food Security

Ondjiva — An EU-funded project named "FRESAN" worth 65 million Euros to strengthen food and nutritional security for five years in provinces of Namibe, Huíla and Cunene was presented Tuesday, in Ondjiva to the local government.

At the event, Susana Martins, the project manager for the EU in Angola, said that the initiative aims to reduce hunger, poverty in the most vulnerable people, food and nutritional insecurity as well as strengthening family and sustainable agriculture in the provinces mostly affected by climate change.

After presenting the project in the provinces, the agreement will be signed by the Angolan government.

The official said that after the signing of the agreement will follow the identifying study for priority, land, and other activities in the municipalities.