28 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: EU Presents Supporting Project for Food Security

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ondjiva — An EU-funded project named "FRESAN" worth 65 million Euros to strengthen food and nutritional security for five years in provinces of Namibe, Huíla and Cunene was presented Tuesday, in Ondjiva to the local government.

At the event, Susana Martins, the project manager for the EU in Angola, said that the initiative aims to reduce hunger, poverty in the most vulnerable people, food and nutritional insecurity as well as strengthening family and sustainable agriculture in the provinces mostly affected by climate change.

After presenting the project in the provinces, the agreement will be signed by the Angolan government.

The official said that after the signing of the agreement will follow the identifying study for priority, land, and other activities in the municipalities.

Angola

Two Journalists Face Baseless Criminal Charges

Angolan prosecutors should drop charges against two journalists accused of insulting the state and allow them to do… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.