Rwanda: Blankets and Wine Comes to Kigali

One of East Africa's most sought after events, Blankets and Wine, will this August debut in Kigali.

The outdoor music and fun festival, that started in Nairobi back in 2008, is also a favourite on Kampala's social events calendar. Now the event is scheduled to take place at Kigali's Golf Club Nyarutarama on August 27.

"Being Rwanda, Blankets and Wine Kigali will have a special Rwandan touch. We are still trying to get a good number of up and coming local musicians to showcase their talent," said David Kamanda, of Blankets and Wine Kigali.

"On top of these performances at Blankets and Wine Kigali, we shall be having an international headliner alongside a regional music icon complemented by an established Rwandan artist." he added.

Kamanda explained that, as an outdoor event, Blankets and Wine Kigali will partner with corporate companies and food and beverages outlets to add to the experience of the festival.

"We shall have quite a number of social activities at our festival. We plan to have restaurants, bars and play area for kids, so that everyone who comes to Blankets and Wine Kigali gets to enjoy the Festival in totality" Kamanda added.

Under the banner of Blankets and Wine, the East African region has enjoyed live performances by musicians including; Oliver Mtukudzi, Mafikizolo, Mzungu Kichaa, AliKiba, Maurice Kirya , Sauti Sol, Eric Wainaina, Harry Kimani and Nyota Ndogo, among others.

Blankets and Wine started in 2008 as a platform for the promotion, celebration and exposure of emerging Kenyan musicians. The monthly event series progressively evolved from a platform showcasing contemporary live Kenyan music into an Africa-wide, multi-disciplinary platform.