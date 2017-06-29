29 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Blankets and Wine Comes to Kigali

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bryan Kimenyi

One of East Africa's most sought after events, Blankets and Wine, will this August debut in Kigali.

The outdoor music and fun festival, that started in Nairobi back in 2008, is also a favourite on Kampala's social events calendar. Now the event is scheduled to take place at Kigali's Golf Club Nyarutarama on August 27.

"Being Rwanda, Blankets and Wine Kigali will have a special Rwandan touch. We are still trying to get a good number of up and coming local musicians to showcase their talent," said David Kamanda, of Blankets and Wine Kigali.

"On top of these performances at Blankets and Wine Kigali, we shall be having an international headliner alongside a regional music icon complemented by an established Rwandan artist." he added.

Kamanda explained that, as an outdoor event, Blankets and Wine Kigali will partner with corporate companies and food and beverages outlets to add to the experience of the festival.

"We shall have quite a number of social activities at our festival. We plan to have restaurants, bars and play area for kids, so that everyone who comes to Blankets and Wine Kigali gets to enjoy the Festival in totality" Kamanda added.

Under the banner of Blankets and Wine, the East African region has enjoyed live performances by musicians including; Oliver Mtukudzi, Mafikizolo, Mzungu Kichaa, AliKiba, Maurice Kirya , Sauti Sol, Eric Wainaina, Harry Kimani and Nyota Ndogo, among others.

Blankets and Wine started in 2008 as a platform for the promotion, celebration and exposure of emerging Kenyan musicians. The monthly event series progressively evolved from a platform showcasing contemporary live Kenyan music into an Africa-wide, multi-disciplinary platform.

Rwanda

Waiting for Kenya to Vote and Other Stories

One some days, for sure, the campaign rhetoric makes you think it would be wise to park a small bag. However, there's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.