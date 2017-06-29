MDC-T's Midlands North provincial executive has suspended its entire team of councilors in Kwekwe following the party's loss of the deputy mayoral post in the recently held Town House polls.

This comes after the executive met recently to deliberate on the election results.

The deputy mayoral post which was landed by Zanu PF's John Mapurazi fell vacant following the untimely demise of ward 5 MDC-T councillor Aaron Sithole in March this year.

Mapurazi, who is also understood to be eyeing the Kwekwe Central seat in next year's synchronized elections, thrashed his MDC-T rival, Janet Ticharunga, to win the election by eight votes to four.

Before Sithole's death, both parties had an equal number of councilors out of a total of 14 wards.

According to the MDC-T, their intelligence indicates that one of the MDC-T councilors did not vote whilst another voted in favour of Zanu PF.

MDC-T provincial chairman, Sedwell Bhebhe, said city fathers are going to continue with their council business but they have been suspended from the party's programs.

"We have suspended the entire team of the Kwekwe councilors from the party," said Bhebhe in an interview.

"We are unhappy with the outcome of the election results on the deputy mayoral post. Numerically, MDC had six councillors in the chamber against Zanu PF's seven. Naturally, we were expecting to get six votes but we were surprised when we got four.

We gathered that one of our councilors didn't vote whilst another one is believed to have voted for Zanu PF," said Bhebhe.

He said the suspension will be lifted after the party had concluded its investigations.

"We don't want to rush to conclusion on who are the culprits as we are still conducting our own investigations. We decided to suspend the six as we didn't want to be prejudiced in our judgment," he said.

One of the councilors said they received suspension letters last week.

"We received letters of suspension last week. The party also conducted a disciplinary hearing on the issue and we are still waiting for the outcome.

It is true that we are going to continue conducting our duties as councilors but we are not going to be conducting party business.

The suspension is going to be lifted once the party has finished conducting its investigations and we don't know when this will be," said a councillor on condition of anonymity.

"All is not well in the party," a source close to the developments said.

"The deputy mayoral elections have stirred a hornet's nest as there is finger pointing and witch hunting in the party," the source said.

It has been gathered that the suspension has been used as a smoke screen for the purging of some councilors who have been fingered to be aligned to Tendai Biti's party PDP.

"There are some individuals who are working in the background and are eyeing to contest on certain positions come election time. We are seeing individuals eyeing the councilors and MP posts. The situation might turn very ugly," the source warned ominously.

After Zanu PF's Assam Musa thrashed an Independent candidate, Clever Ndlovu, the ruling party now controls the council with eight councilors as opposed to MDC's six.