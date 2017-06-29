Angola: Ministry Recognizes Importance of Private Education

Luana — The Secretary of State for Innovation in Higher Education, Maria Augusta Martins, reiterated Wednesday that private education is an important partner of the State for the quality of education in the country.

Speaking at the opening of the workshop on "The implication of the private sector in higher education and research", held in a hotel in Luanda, the official said that the private sector is an important partner of the state in scientific research and the launch of cadres with quality for the labour market.

According to her, with this study that has been elaborated, it will be possible to do a work in order to improve and plan the development of higher education, both from the perspective of synergies between the public and private sector and from the point of view of forecasting needs of resources and finances.

"It is now possible to have a perspective of what we have to do and can do to improve higher education in Angola, for having studies that allow betting and improving the most deprived areas, in all aspects, and in particular in scientific research", she said.