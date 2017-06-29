Nigeria: CBN Lifts Foreign Exchange Market With $195 Million

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday announced an intervention in various segments of the inter-bank market to the tune of $195m. This is coming on the first day of transaction after the Eid-el-Fitr celebration, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) during which the Naira maintained a stable stance against the US Dollar.

A breakdown of Wednesday's intervention indicates that authorized dealers in the wholesale window segment received a $100 million offer from the Bank, while the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and invisibles windows were allocated the sums of $50 million and $45 million, respectively.

The Bank's acting director, Corporate Communications Department, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, confirmed the figures and disclosed that the Bank was impressed by the high level of transparency exhibited by stakeholders in the market.

It will be recalled that the CBN in its last intervention on Friday, June 23, 2017, allocated the total sum of $240 million to the Retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) for spot and forward deals.

With the rate of inflation dropping from its April 2017 figure of 17.24% to 16.25 % at the end of May, 2017, the CBN spokesman says the Bank remains upbeat that the fortunes of the Naira will improve further in the months to come.

Meanwhile, the naira continued its stability in the FOREX market, exchanging at an average ofN363/$1 in the BDC segment of the market on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.