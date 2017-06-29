The ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has identified 33,636 classrooms which are in a "dangerous" condition and are in urgent need of rehabilitation in the country with Mashonaland West and central requiring more new schools.

This was revealed by a research which the minister Lazarus Dokora's portfolio commissioned in 2015 and recently published.

According to the research, nearly 40% of classrooms in primary and secondary schools were in need of minor repairs to walls, roofs and/or floors.

In primary schools, the research discovered more than 10% of classrooms were in a bad state needing urgent attention with around 2% of them being totally in a "dangerous" state.

"In secondary schools the number of badly repaired classrooms or derelict classrooms is less than primary schools. Long term underfunding, particularly of rural schools, has resulted in school authorities being unable to repair and maintain classrooms," reads part of the report.

The cost of constructing a standard classroom block is between $50,000 and $65,000 depending on location and soil type.

"One quote done indicated the building materials would be around $32,240, and labour depended on location (rural - $25,000, Urban firm ground - $30,000 and Urban clay/sand - $35,000). Another costing of a rural school two classroom block gave a quote for $55,416. An F14 house (teacher's house) was costed at $25,657.50," the report said.

The report also noted that the country needed new schools.

"The total number of new schools that are urgently needed is 2,056, which is made up of 1,425 satellite schools, 349 decongestion schools and 282 completely new schools," said the report.

By province, the report discovered Mashonaland West needing the greatest number of new schools (21.16%), followed by Midlands (13.52%) and Mashonaland Central (13.38%).

The report is silent on other provinces with regards new schools.