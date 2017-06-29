Angola: New Law On Trade in Pipeline

Ondjiva — The Trade Ministry is working on a new external trade law in order to ease the import and export process which allows the importer to save time and makes more profitable work, the State Secretary for Foreign Trade, Francisco José Fernandes has said.

Speaking to the press Wednesday, the official who is paying a two-day visit to the southern Cunene province, said that the commerce sector in Santa Clara zone will know new improvements.

José Fernandes, who visited the facilities of the General Tax Administration (AGT) Wednesday, said that the organisation recorded in the Tax Office ensures good services for the citizens.

With this organisation, he stressed, the institution has greater control over the entry and exit of revenues and foreign exchange from the country.