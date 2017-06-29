28 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: New Law On Trade in Pipeline

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ondjiva — The Trade Ministry is working on a new external trade law in order to ease the import and export process which allows the importer to save time and makes more profitable work, the State Secretary for Foreign Trade, Francisco José Fernandes has said.

Speaking to the press Wednesday, the official who is paying a two-day visit to the southern Cunene province, said that the commerce sector in Santa Clara zone will know new improvements.

José Fernandes, who visited the facilities of the General Tax Administration (AGT) Wednesday, said that the organisation recorded in the Tax Office ensures good services for the citizens.

With this organisation, he stressed, the institution has greater control over the entry and exit of revenues and foreign exchange from the country.

Angola

Two Journalists Face Baseless Criminal Charges

Angolan prosecutors should drop charges against two journalists accused of insulting the state and allow them to do… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.