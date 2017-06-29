Angola: Law Outlines Tax Payment By Instalments - Technician

28 June 2017

Luanda — The General Tax Administration (AGT) has been expressing concerns about the fact that some taxpayers do not know the law on taxation, a situation that has caused misunderstandings and problems in the collection of taxes.

This was revealed last Tuesday, in Luanda, by the AGT director, Nickolas Neto, who explained that the institution has been holding meetings with private institutions aimed to overcome the difficulties caused by such lack of knowledge of the law on taxation.

On an interview to ANGOP - in the ambit of the concerns recently presented by the chairman of the Association of Angolan Hotels and Resorts (AHRA), Armindo César - Nickolas Neto explained that the General Tax Code outlines the possibility of tax payment by instalments, namely in eighteen portions maximum.

"The doubts that exist are due to the lack of knowledge, since many of them are outlined in the law, but taxpayers do not apply it", he said.

He went on to say that taxpayers can go to a tax department and negotiate the payment by instalments, which must not exceed eighteen portions.

He then emphasised that in the current context, in which the price of crude-oil is low, to pardon a fiscal debt implies a reduction in revenue.

