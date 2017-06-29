The Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) has blamed Pastor Evan Mawarire for causing the violence which ensued during a protest by medical students at University of Zimbabwe (UZ) on Monday.

Trainee doctors were demonstrating against an increase in tuition fees resulting in them later being expelled from campus accommodation on allegations of "violence" and "disorderly conduct".

Mawarire, who rose to fame last year speaking against the tough living standards and government's failure to address the problems, joined the medical students for prayer and to deliver a solidarity speech.

His participation allegedly sparked a violent reaction from campus security. He was later arrested, charged with inciting public violence and released on $200 bail on Wednesday.

Zinasu president Alister Pfunye said although the association appreciates the importance of solidarity in social justice struggles, the presence of Mawarire at the protest was unnecessary and could only be described as interfering with an internal process.

"Yes of course as Zinasu we value solidarity but the interference of Evan Mawarire at the end of the day led to riots where students were now being brutalised by the green bombers because they thought the game was political when students were trying to express themselves," Pfunye told a news conference on Wednesday.

"As Zinasu we are giving a clear message to say that yes solidarity is what defines the struggle but at some point some elements are coming to hijack students' processes."

Although the students were granted relief by the High Court on Wednesday when it nullified the UZ administration directive which evicted the trainee doctors from their halls of residence, three of the Students Representative Council (SRC) leaders were arrested on charges of "violence and disorderly conduct".

While political parties and human rights condemned the fees hike which prompted the demonstration and left the trainee doctors out in the cold, their calls for Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo to protect the right to education seem futile as the minister sees nothing wrong in the development.

Makomborero Haruzivishe, Zinasu secretary general, said the union would continue fighting for the right to education until government takes heed.

Pfunye claimed developments at UZ if left unchanged are likely to lead to students dropping out of their courses. According to Pfunye, Chinhoyi University SRC is also in the process of engaging the authority against a mooted increase in tuition.

The organisation last year reported that an estimated 12 000 students had dropped out of various tertiary institutions owing to challenges in raising fees.