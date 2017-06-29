29 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Gunmen Shoot EFCC Investigator in Port Harcourt

By Victor Edozie

Port Harcourt — A top investigator with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Austin Okwor has been shot by gunmen in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Okwor is one of the police operatives investigating corrupt cases involving some judicial officers, according to a statement from the EFCC's Public Relations Officer, Port Harcourt Zone, Dele Oyewole, yesterday.

The commission said it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of the operative.

The statement said Austin Okwor, a Property Fraud Investigator with the commission's Port Harcourt zonal office, was shot by gunmen on June 24 when he was returning home from the office.

"Mr Okwor had closed late for the day's work and was accosted by an armed gang who opened fire on him as he was returning home. He was lucky as he was able to manoeuvre the bullets from his assailants," an operative of the commission told this reporter.

He sustained bullet injuries as the gunmen kept on firing at him.

He was taken to an undisclosed hospital in Port Harcourt where he is receiving treatment.

The commission said before the incident, the officer had been receiving threat messages. One of such messages which he received sometime in May 2017 was reported to the police.

Mr. Oyewole said the latest incident had also been reported to the police, further saying that investigation was ongoing to track down the assailants.

But when contacted, Rivers State police spokesman, Nnamdi Omoni, said he was not aware of the incident.

The EFCC said the attack on Okwor underlines the hazards which operatives of the commission are exposed to in the discharge of their duties.

"In 2010, precisely September 14, the head of the commission's Forensic Unit, Abdullahi Muazu was shot and killed by gunmen in Kaduna. Six months earlier a team of prosecutors returning to Enugu after a court appearance in Owerri, Imo State was attacked by gunmen who opened fire on them. Sergeant Eze Edoga the police escort was cut down while a senior counsel with the Commission, Joseph Uzor was critically wounded but survived," it said.

