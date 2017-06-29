Uganda: School Is No Longer the Place for Innocents

opinion

For decades, school mischief was mainly defined as bullying, ingesting alcohol and escaping in the dead of night to visit bars and discotheques.

And we thought the daredevils that pulled those stunts off were alarming. Well, if they met their counterparts from this generation, they would doff their hats in respect.

If you have a child in secondary school, you surely have heard the sordid tales of drugs, alcohol, escaping, Satanism, homosexuality and witchcraft. If you have not heard them yet, talk to your children more.

These vices are more prevalent in the affluent-urban and traditional schools in the countryside. Children walk into class high on drugs.

Because of a heightened culture of evil and devil-worshipping, reports are now coming from schools of students being initiated by fellow students into secret societies and strange doctrines.

Also more parents are testifying about their children coming down with sicknesses at school that do not respond to Western medicine but rapidly disappear after a church deliverance session. You may brush it all off as 'drama', but it is true.

Do not leave your children to teachers and their own devices. Pray for them every morning before dispatch if they are in day school, sealing them in Jesus Christ's blood and constantly dedicate your boarding school children to God Almighty.

Children come from church-going, mosque-going, occult-leaning, cultic and sorcerer parents. All of us send our children to the same schools, having equipped them with the power of that which we believe in and having taught them how to use that power to get ahead.

Then at school, it becomes a melting pot of cultures, practices and doctrines and if you have not armed your child well in Christ, s/he will come back to you a stranger.

We cannot take this lightly; the devil has taken his fight to schools and to our children, because many adult Pentecostals have learnt a thing or two about spiritual warfare and resisting the devil.

But many of us have not passed on that knowledge to our children and the devil uses that weak link to distress us and make headway in our lives. Pray for your children, but also equip them to pray and seek their own salvation and deliverance.