South Africa: Why President Zuma Should Not Appoint a Commission of Inquiry Into State Capture

The #GuptaLeaks contain abundant evidence of wrongdoing. But because the Hawks is not headed by fearless and independent-minded investigators, it is highly unlikely that anyone will be arrested (let alone charged) for corruption, money laundering, fraud and racketeering following the #GuptaLeaks. For this reason, many people have placed their hopes on the appointment of a commission of inquiry to uncover the full truth about state capture of which the Gupta emails have given us vivid (but only incomplete) glimpses in recent weeks. But for several legal and practical reasons, this hope might be misplaced.

In an episode of the classic British sitcom, Yes Minister, the minister in question, Jim Hacker, discovers that he misled Parliament because he was given the wrong figures by members of his department. He meets with the senior civil servant, Sir Humphrey Appleby, to decide what to do, and the following discussion ensues.

"Jim Hacker (JH): Couldn't we get the independent inquiry to exonerate the department?

Sir Humphrey Appleby (SH): Do we rig it?

JH: No, no, no! ... . Well... yes.

SH: Minister! No, it all depends on who the chairman is. He absolutely has to be 'sound'.

JH: How do you mean, 'sound'?

SH:...