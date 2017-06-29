During the June 6 State of the Nation address, President Museveni praised Maria Lubega Mutagamba as one of his most dedicated ministers.

At the time, little did the president know that his former minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities was writhing in pain at Lubaga hospital. During the State of the Nation speech, Mathias Kasamba, an East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) member was busy trying to get Museveni's handlers to tell the president that his former minister needed specialised medical care.

Kasamba's message got to Museveni through Maj Gen Proscovia Nalweyiso. That evening, Mutagamba was transferred to Case hospital where she died on June 24.

Before her admission to Lubaga hospital, she had gone to the USA where she underwent an operation to remove gallstones. But her condition worsened upon return to the country.

Some media reports suggested at the weekend that she had been suffering from cancer of the liver but the government chief whip Ruth Nankabirwa, told mourners during a requiem mass at Lubaga cathedral on June 26 that government would officially release her post-mortem report.

CAREER

During the 1989 elections for the expanded National Resistance Council (NRC), Mutagamba contested and won the affirmative action seat for Rakai district. Mutagamba had been a quiet supporter of the Democratic Party (DP). She remained unknown to most DP leaders at the time including Dr Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere who had led the party in the 1980 elections.

"My first contact with her was during the CA [Constituent Assembly] and I was impressed with her articulation of the issues DP stood for," Ssemogerere told The Observer on June 26 outside Lubaga cathedral.

At the promulgation of the 1995 Constitution, Mutagamba was among the opposition politicians in the CA who refused to append their signatures because some of the issues they espoused such the return to multipartism had been left out. She proved a brilliant and hardworking person. That persuaded Ssemogerere to appoint her to lead his 1996 presidential bid.

"I formed an opinion about her, chose her to lead my campaign. That was my judgement... what happened next, I don't want to comment," Ssemogerere said.

Despite her DP leanings, she reached out across the political divide to work with NRM to develop Rakai. Mutagamba, the late former minister Manuel Pinto and Brig Elly Kayanja were leaders of Rakai Development Association.

Mutagamba was at the time the association's treasurer when they sought assistance to deal with the HIV/Aids scourge that was ravaging families in the district. At the time, Mutagamba ran a microfinance institution, Equator Building Society, which was housed on Johnson street near the defunct Munno publication.

Besides offering financial services, she used her firm to finance DP activities and also to support needy orphans.

JOINING NRM

After the 1996 elections, Mutagamba got actively involved in DP politics. She went on to become the party's deputy secretary general. By 2000, she had got frustrated with DP's frail financial muscle. At one time she accused the party of failing to clear her accumulated mobile telephone bills with the now defunct Celtel Uganda.

She piled up the bills when she led Ssemogerere's 1996 campaigns. She had, however, been in contact with some government bigwigs such as former vice president Prof Gilbert Bukenya who connected her to President Museveni.

"President Museveni has a talent for identifying talented people whether in government or in the opposition, and once he has identified you, he will bring you on board so that you also contribute to the transformation of the country," Nankabirwa said.

"He [Museveni] saw a unique leadership quality in Mutagamba and that is why he got her from the opposition to come and serve in cabinet," Nankabirwa added.

Her defection was rewarded with an appointment as minister of state for water resources. She used her new job to position herself as the political kingpin in Rakai district. But her influence at the time was overshadowed by the presence of Sarah Kiyingi, the then state minister for Internal Affairs and Rakai Woman MP.

Given Kiyingi's opposition to the lifting of presidential term limits during the 2005 constitutional amendment and her subsequent quitting of politics, Mutagamba's political clout in Rakai grew, and she went on to become the NRM chairperson in the district.

"She diligently served DP and when she joined NRM, she served wholeheartedly without any grumbling, which is characteristic of many in NRM," NRM secretary general Justine Kasule Lumumba said on June 26.

She had used her position in the ministry of Water and Environment to improve water coverage in Rakai, and thus did not expect any challenge in the 2006 parliamentary elections.

All the candidates that had come up to challenge her were talked out of the race and offered jobs within the Rakai district service. As a minister, she shined on the international scene, becoming the president of the African Ministers' Council on Water (2004 to 2012) and coordinator of the Global Women Leaders Forum for Water and Sanitation (from 2005 to 2012). She was later to be appointed by the then UN Secretary General Kofi Annan as the vice chairperson of the United Nations Task Force on Integrated Water Resource Management.

Her accomplishments on the international scene won her elevation to full cabinet minister for Water and Environment in the post-2006 election cabinet.

In 2012, she was appointed as minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, a portfolio she held until her retirement from active politics in May 2016.

PERSONAL LIFE

Mutagamba was born 65 years ago on September 5, 1952 to the late Emilio Lubega of the Buganda royal families headed by Kibi Kaganda of Ssanje near Kakuuto.

Details of her primary school education were not readily available. But as a child she was interested in becoming a nun and in 1967 she earned a placement at St. Aloysius Senior Secondary School at Bwanda, the headquarters of the Daughters of Mary sisters in present-day Kalungu District.

It is here that she sat for her O-levels in 1970. The following year in 1971, she joined Mount St Mary's College Namagunga until 1972 when she sat for her A-levels before joining Makerere University from where she graduated with BA (Economics) in 1976.

In 1980, she joined ICL computer school in Nairobi, Kenya for a diploma in computer programing in addition to other certificates that she obtained from the USA and an honorary doctorate of law from McMaster University, Canada. She was married to the late Tarsis Matthew Mutagamba, a former employee of Bank of Uganda.