Uganda: Gulu to Build Recreation Centre in World's Biggest Hut

If all goes as planned, the biggest hut in the world will be found in Gulu district.

"In my 40 years of structural engineering, I have never built a hut this size," said Paul Flemming, a structural engineer from Arkansas, USA.

Fleming was part of a team of engineers, architects and environmental impact assessment consultants recently briefing Gulu district officials about the Gulu Community Champions Centre.

The centre will house a museum, fitness centre, clinic, a 2000-seat auditorium, daycare centre, basketball courts, tennis courts, a football pitch and leisure park.

It will sit on part of a 15-acre piece of land wedged between Unifat primary school and Kauna Grounds in Gulu town. Pece Channel, a stream that runs through the land, will be preserved, according to the experts and district officials.

The experts are from Engineers Ministry International (EMI), a "network of Christian design professionals who design structures and construct facilities which serve communities and the church."

The Gulu Community Champions Centre is the brainchild of World Embrace, a Gulu-based Christian charity organization run by Canadian national, Reynold Mainse.

"The Gulu Champions Centre will be a place where people can go read a book and take a walk. It will also have a recreation island," said Mainse, the World Embrace founder and president. Construction work is expected to begin sometime in 2018 and will take between five and 10 years.

Gulu district chairman Martin Mapenduzi Ojara said the centre will be a proper, much-needed recreation facility. Mainse said it was too early to put a figure to the cost of the project. The hut, which will be as high as a six-story building, will be complete with a grass-thatched roof.