Nigeria: Mop-Up Exam - JAMB Asks Candidates to Print Slip

Abuja — The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has directed candidates scheduled for mop-up examination to print their examination slip today 28th June, 2017.

The organisation, in a statement yesterday, in Abuja, by its spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, asked candidates slated for the mop-up examination scheduled to hold on Saturday July 1st, 2017 nationwide are to visit the board's website on www.jamb.org.ng to print the e-slip or their e-mail and profile created by the candidates.

According to JAMB, "a bulk sms has equally been sent to their telephone numbers provided by the candidates during the registration. The Board implore the candidates to ensure that their e slips are printed on or before the examination as no excuse will be entertained."

"The Board wishes to reiterates her unavowed commitment to deliver on her mandate and urged the candidate to avail themselves of the window of opportunity created by the Board to widen access and give equal opportunity to those desirous of qualitative tertiary education, "the statement said.

" JAMB also appeals to rescheduled candidates to be of good conduct and good ambassadors as they pass through this vital phase to attain greatness, "it added.

It would be recalled that following the conduct of 2017 UTME examination, the board rescheduled over 85,000 candidates for mop-up examination following late registration and infractions done during the last examination.

" Poised to make the examination hitch free the Board has deployed all necessary logistics for the examination, "it further said.