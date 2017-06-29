Nigeria: President's Health - Fayose, Buhari Support Group in War of Words

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, were yesterday engaged in a war of words over the health of President Muhammadu Buhari. While Fayose said President Buhari has been on a life-support devise since June 6, at a West-End Hospital in London, the Buhari Media Support Group, BMSG, dismissed his claim as a tissue of lies.

Fayose claimed that President Buhari, who has been in a London hospital for 54 days now, is in a vegetative state, unconscious and dead to the happenings around him.

Governor Fayose, who made the revelation in the Government House, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, yesterday, claimed that facts available to him shows that President Buhari has been on a life-support devise since June 6, at a West-End Hospital in London.

The Governor who did not disclose the source of his information nor the name of the Hospital in West-End, claimed that not only does the President has voice impairment, and could not have spoken in Hausa to Nigerians on Eid-el-Fitri day as claimed by the Presidency, but also that the President is currently incapable of ruling the nation in his present state.

His words, "Like every other Nigerian, I do not wish the president dead, I have therefore maintained dignified silence since we were told that the President embarked on his second medical trip abroad this year.

" However, the recorded audio message which was released by the Presidency as the President's Ramadan message to Nigerians necessitated my setting the records straight today."

Fayose, who expressed worry that no official information has been given to Nigerians on the President's health, also noted that neither the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo nor the President's wife, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, could claim to have either seen or spoken with President Buhari since his second medical trip to London.

Fayose said he was revealing his findings to the public in good faith and does not wish the President dead, stated that; "The audio message does not represent the truth as our President does not only have voice impairment, he has been on life support since June 6, 2017 as a West-End, London Hospital.

"Of a fact, our First Lady, Her Excellency, Mrs. Aisah Buhari was not allowed to see her husband during her last visit to the United Kingdom if only she will be courageous enough to admit.

"Only three Nigerians who are of the President's cabal are allowed access to the Preside. I will keep their identities for now. "

The governor who challenged the Presidency or any other person who has a contrary claim to his findings on Buhari, should produce such within 48 hours, drew Nigerians attention to his earlier claims about President Buhari: "It is obvious that Nigeria is drifting like the last days of the Yar'Adua's government. Nigerians will recall that I warned against electing President Buhari on the account of his age, health and mental capacity.

" Nigerians will also recall that when they released pictures to the press claiming that President Buhari had an interview with Kemi Fadojutimi of "All Eyes on Africa" TV Show in London, on Monday, February 23, 2015, I proved to the whole world that the interview was conducted in suite 881 at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Asked how he got his information, Fayose who refused to reveal his sources, however, said: "some top APC leaders and members in government have given us some of the information they are afraid to tell Nigerians. We have also gone steps ahead to confirm these information before revealing to all Nigerians."

Fayose is loquacious - Buhari Media Support Group

Meantime, the Buhari Media Support Group, BMSG last night dismissed Governor Fayose's claim as a tissue of lies reflective of what it described as his penchant for wishing the president dead. Noting that the governor had before the 2015 election noted that Buhari had died in London, the group said that yesterday's claim that the president is on life support could well be an improvement for Fayose who the group derided as attention seeking.

The statement issued by Austin Braimoh Chairman and Chief Cassidy Madueke, Secretary, the group said it was not surprised by Fayose's comments given what it claimed as his penchant for hate speeches over the years.