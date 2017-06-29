Liberia: Gender Frowns At Graphic Sex Clip

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MGCSP) has frowned at a graphic sex clip depicting a female believe to be a Liberian journalist in a recorded sexual act on social media.

The ministry says the circulation of the tape has exposed the privacy of the lady involved and has asked that further sharing of the video be halted.

It has also called on the Ministry of Justice to immediately intervene by arresting the alleged perpetrator who is reportedly in the employ of the Ministry of Finance And Development Planning.

The ministry describes such video as disgraceful, uncivilized, adding that it further undermines the dignity of womanhood.

Contrary to what many have claimed to be a recent tape, which may have been mistakenly uploaded on social media, the ministry said its investigation gathered indicates that the said recording was done long ago, but was released recently when the two reportedly engaged in a misunderstanding.

The Ministry said it sees the recording and subsequent exposure of said video as devilish, embarrassing and malicious. It is a serious violation of the privacy of womanhood. In a release issued in Monrovia, the ministry indicates that the recording has the propensity to further present a negative picture of the dignity of Liberian women, and that such act must never be tolerated.