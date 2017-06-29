Uganda: Prof Nawangwe Emerges Best in Makerere University Vice Chancellor Race

Professor Barnabas Nawangwe looks set to become Makerere University vice chancellor after the search committee recommended him as the best of the three candidates that had been shortlisted for the position.

A report of the Vice Chancellor Search Committee 2017 submitted to the University Senate indicates that Nawangwe obtained 77% overall score, followed by Prof Edward Kirumira with 70% and Prof Venancius Baryamureeba with 64%.

Nawangwe has been serving as the deputy vice chancellor in charge of finance and administration while Kirumira is the Principal of the university's College of Humanities and Social Sciences. Prof Baryamureeba served briefly as vice chancellor before leaving to found Uganda Technology and Management University (UTAMU).

Prof Nawangwe performed well in face-to-face interviews, scoring 79.1% against Kirumira's 69.8% and Baryamureeba's 57.6%. In public presentations and joint debate, Nawangwe got 73.4% followed by Kirumira with 72.5% and Baryamureeba with 72.2%.

The Search Committee also assessed the candidates' application documents where Prof Nawangwe emerged the best with 76.4% followed by Prof Baryamureeba with 67.8% and Prof Kirumira with 67.5%.

URN understands that on receiving the report yesterday, members of the Senate unanimously adopted the report, meaning that it is now for the University Council to recommend two names to the Chancellor, Dr Ezra Suruma, for appointment.

Ritah Namisango, the University publicist simply says in a statement that the Senate received, considered and endorsed the overall recommendations from the Search Committee.

The University Senate, the highest academic organ of the university is chaired by the vice chancellor, Professor John Ddumba Ssentamu, who declined to seek another term of office.

Members of the Senate include two deputy vice chancellors, college principals, school deans, professors and associate professors that the Council determines, the university Librarian, the bursar, Dean of Students, two students representatives and three persons appointed by the ministry of Education from the public.

The six-member Search Committee was headed by Dr Irene Ovonji Odida assisted by Charles Barugahare, the university secretary, Bruce Kabaasa, the chairman Makerere Appointments Board and Dr Frank Mwine, a member of Senate.

Others are Dr Betty Ezati, the Dean of the School of Education and Prof John Mugisha from the college of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Bio-security (CoVAB).

URN