Uganda: Catholic Diocese Elects New Leaders

Luweero — The Catholic diocese of Kasana-Luweero has dropped the system of voting by lining up behind candidates as it ushers in new leaders to different offices.

On June 11, voters went to the polls to elect leaders at parish level. The diocese, which covers three districts of Luweero, Nakaseke and Nakasongola, is made up of 18 parishes including Kasana, Katikamu, Mulajje, Nandere, Kiwoko, Nakasongola and Ngoma.

The diocese was holding elections for new leadership at all levels after the expiry of a five-year term. Elections started in May and will end in July for small Christian community, sub- parishes, parishes, deanery and the diocesan level.

In May the small Christian community and the sub-parish levels were handled. In some places voters lined up behind their favourite candidates, while in others they raised their hands to be counted.

The chairperson of the Diocesan Electoral Commission, Rev Fr Denis Ssebuggwawo, told The Observer voting was done in each parish after the 11 o'clock mass.

"After an evaluation of the elections held on both the small Christian community and sub-parish levels, we learnt that the system of voters queuing up behind their favourite candidates or raising hands to be counted saw some voters elect people they never really wanted because of fear of what will be said, yet they may be bad leaders," he said.

"Though we had planned to continue using this system, we resolved that at the next levels, it be stopped and we opt for secret ballot to avoid voting for incompetent leaders. We need leaders who will move us forward."

The diocesan ordinary, Bishop Paul Ssemogerere, will swear in the winners during this year's annual pilgrimage to Waluleeta, the birthplace of St Kizito, the youngest of the Uganda martyrs, in Nandere parish on July 30.

Before the elections started in May, Bishop Ssemogerere asked voters to elect leaders who will not only help in the pastoral work but also support development projects.