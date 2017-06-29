Photo: The Observer

The late former tourism minister, Maria Mutagamba 's burial in Gamba village.

There was drama at the burial of late Maria Nakalema Lubega Mutagamba, the former minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities at Gamba village in Kakuuto sub-county in Rakai district yesterday afternoon.

Hundreds of mourners descended on the village to send off Mutagamba, 65 who succumbed to liver cancer on Saturday last week.

The former minister was given a three gun salute forcing several villagers to scamper for dear life because of the sound of the gunshots.

But there was even more drama at the funeral. It all started when the Government Chief Whip, Ruth Nankabirwa declined to read a condolence message from the Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities minister Prof Ephraim Kamuntu, saying the Shs 13.5 million mentioned as the condolence money was 'missing'.

She tasked Kamuntu to take to the podium to explain the whereabouts of the condolence money.

"The condolence message from the ministry says they have given Shs 13 million. But am yet to see it. Where's the money? [Kamuntu] speak into the microphone and tell mourners where the money is or I stop reading this condolence message. I need accountability and transparency", Nankabirwa said in Luganda.

In his response, Kamuntu said the money was given to the treasurer who also reportedly passed it over to the chairperson Uganda Tourism Board, Dr James Rutaro.

Nankabirwa asked Kamuntu to call the said treasurer to present the money in vain. Instead Mutagamba's family, confirmed having received only Shs 7 million. Nankabirwa tasked the minister to ensure the money is delivered to the bereaved family, saying she will not entertain corruption.

Kamuntu declined to speak on the matter when contacted by URN shortly after the burial and simply jumped into his vehicle and drove off with his driver.

The failure by the minister to present the money sparked off murmurs from the mourners with some shouting in Luganda "Ezo bazibbye ababbi abo, kitalo nyo abantu okubba amabugo" literally meaning, "the money has been stolen, those thieves, it's a pity for people to steal condolence money".

During the requiem mass, John Baptist Kaggwa, the Bishop of Masaka Diocese described the late Mutagamba as very exemplary. He noted that while many top government officials prefer to remain in Kampala, Mutagamba decided to return to her village to develop it.

He explained that Kakuuto lacked piped water but Mutagamba helped to extend it to her villages and beyond. Norbert Mao, the Democratic Party president noted that Mutagamba was one of the few remaining Ugandans who were professional. He noted that Mutagamba served Ugandans without ethnic bias.

Other government officials who attended the burial include the Vice President, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, Sam Cheptoris, the Water and Environment State minister, Members of Parliament, religious leaders and Buganda Kingdom officials. Mutagamba is survived by three children.

URN