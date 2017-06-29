Nigeria Begins Yam Export to Europe

The Federal Government will today formally flag off the export of yam to Europe, Agriculture Minister Audu Ogbe has said.

Addressing State House reporters after the Federal Executive Council meeting, Ogbe said 72 tonnes of yam would be exported to the United Kingdom in the first phase.

Citing a statistics by the Food and Agricultural Organisation that Nigeria accounted for 61 percent of the total yam output in the world, he said the expected income would be determined in a month's time after exports to the United States, the UK and China.

The minister assured that exporting yam would not subject Nigerians to hunger, saying despite high prices in some areas, the country was not short of food.