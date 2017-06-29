Nigeria: Why We Have Not Arraigned Evans - Police

Photo: Premium Times

Chukwudi Dumeme Onuamadike (Evans) speaking to journalists when he was paraded by the Nigerian Police.

Reasons were given by the police high command this morning why billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, decided to drag the Nigeria Police to court over his continuous detention.

Evans had on Wednesday dragged the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, the Police Service Commission, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni and the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad to the Federal High Court in Lagos.

In the suit filed by a Lagos-based lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, Evans is claiming that his continued detention is an abridgement of his fundamental human rights.

However, sources at the high command said that it was Evans' gang members who are yet to be arrested that sought for and got the services of Ogungbeje to frustrate further investigation into the case.

A source said: "Evans gang members who wanted him to go to court before Police will finish investigations that have been leading to their exposure and arrests, hired a lawyer who sued the Lagos State Commissioner of Police and OC SARS.

"They are insisting that Evans should be charged to court."

It was however, gathered that the Police IRT team expected such a sharp move early enough. The police IRT, it was learnt had equally secured an order of the Federal High Court to detain Evans for at least three months.

The order, police sources told newsmen, was secured last week Thursday. The order covered Evans and all his gang members who have so far been arrested. They are to remain in Police custody for three months.

The source said this is to enable the Police conclude all investigations in Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa so that all those involved in the kidnapping ring run by Evans would be brought to book.

The source added: "Unfortunately for them, we can also renew the order after three months, which is what they failed to take into cognizance," the police said. "But I am sure we will not even need up to that.

"And their running helter skelter is even helping us as they are daily making mistakes that have been further exposing them."