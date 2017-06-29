Rwanda: Rutaremara Tips Youth on Nation Building

The youth have been reminded of their responsibility to protect the achievements that the country has registered over the years.

Senator Tito Rutaremara made the appeal over the weekend during a gathering dubbed "Inter-generation Dialogue" in Nyanza District, Southern Province where hundreds of youths met and interacted with different leaders.

Rutaremara told the youth that they were lucky to grow up in a country that's no longer characterised by politics of hate, division and exclusion, urging them to make the most of the friendly environment.

"The foundation has been laid and it's up to you to take this country forward," he said.

Over 1000 high school boys and girls from Nyanza district attended the event. The event was part of an initiative launched last year by Miss Rwanda 2016 Jolly Mutesi.

Mutesi called on the youth to desist from drug abuse and practices that could lead to unintentional pregnancies.

Similar forums were previously held in Kigali, Rubavu and Musanze, while a similar event is due in Rwamagana this coming weekend.