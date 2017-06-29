29 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Rutaremara Tips Youth on Nation Building

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nadege Imbabazi

The youth have been reminded of their responsibility to protect the achievements that the country has registered over the years.

Senator Tito Rutaremara made the appeal over the weekend during a gathering dubbed "Inter-generation Dialogue" in Nyanza District, Southern Province where hundreds of youths met and interacted with different leaders.

Rutaremara told the youth that they were lucky to grow up in a country that's no longer characterised by politics of hate, division and exclusion, urging them to make the most of the friendly environment.

"The foundation has been laid and it's up to you to take this country forward," he said.

Over 1000 high school boys and girls from Nyanza district attended the event. The event was part of an initiative launched last year by Miss Rwanda 2016 Jolly Mutesi.

Mutesi called on the youth to desist from drug abuse and practices that could lead to unintentional pregnancies.

Similar forums were previously held in Kigali, Rubavu and Musanze, while a similar event is due in Rwamagana this coming weekend.

Rwanda

Waiting for Kenya to Vote and Other Stories

One some days, for sure, the campaign rhetoric makes you think it would be wise to park a small bag. However, there's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.