Kenya: Rudisha Beaten in Ostrava 1000m Debut

Nairobi — David Rudisha's dream of winning the Ostrava IAAF Golden Spike 1000m on his debut hit a snag when the two-time 800m Olympic Champion finished fourth in a race won by compatriot Nicholas Kipkoech on Wednesday night in Czech Republic.

Having started off well to lead the better part of the race, Rudisha found the going tough towards home straight when he was overtaken by Kipkoech who went on to win the race in 2:18.51 ahead of Jakub Holuša of Czech Republic who timed 2:18.60.

Having skipped the Kenyan Trials for the London IAAF World Championships, Rudisha looked fit, rushing at the front as it is his tradition to take control of the race behind the pace maker.

Kipkoech followed right on the shoulder of Rudisha heading to the bell as Ryan Gregson of Australia struggled to outmuscle the Kenyans but the world champion was quick to respond heading to the final 200m.

However, Rudisha could not keep on the momentum as he was out of gas to see him finish fourth in 2:19.43 behind third placed Filip Sasínek of Czech Republic who returned 2:19.03.

In the men's 3000m, Kenya's Benjamin Kigen won in the absence of 3000m Olympic Steeplechase Champion Conseslus Kipruto, clocking 8:11.54 ahead of Ethiopian Getnet Wale who finished second in 8:13.16 while another Ethiopian Hailemariyam Amare completed the podium in 8:13.39.