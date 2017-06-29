The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) is holding the top officials with the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) -- President Jamal Malinzi and Secretary General Mwesigwa Selestine over bribery charges, presumably abuse of office.

Spokesperson with the Bureau Musa Misalaba confirmed to the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the two senior TFF officials were being held with the PCCB undergoing some interrogations on various bribery charges allegedly committed at the federation's offices.

"Yes, we are holding them. More details on the matter will be given after completion of investigations," he said, without going much into detail, including naming the charges involved to avoid interference of the pending investigations.

There were claims that the two were ordered to report at PCCB head offices at Upanga area in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday for further questioning, but were later locked at a nearby police station as the interrogation session could not be completed.

Early yesterday morning there was false alert that the two officials would be taken to Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in the city to answer the bribery charges. Several sport lovers and fans thronged at the court grounds to witness their arraignment.

However, after waiting for several hours, such arraignment could not materialise and it was discovered later that the two officials were still under the PCCB hands undergoing further interrogations.

Malinzi, who is seeking re-election in the election scheduled for August 12th in Dodoma, will likely miss out the vetting exercise for candidates seeking various posts. The exercise begins today and winds up tomorrow in Dar es Salaam.

The interrogation of the two TFF top officials comes a few months after the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in the city acquitted two senior officials, Martin Mecky and Juma Matandika, who were facing bribery charges involving 25m/-.

Principal Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi found the duo with "no case to answer" after the prosecution, led by prosecutor from the PCCB Leonard Swai failed to establish a prima facie case against them.

Mecky, who was TFF Acting Director of Competitions and Matandika, the personal assistant to TFF president, were alleged to have corruptly solicited the amount from officials with Geita Regional Football Association (GRFA) and Geita Gold Sports Club (GGSC) to favour the club in question.

In his ruling, however, the magistrate pointed out that the prosecution's evidence produced by seven witnesses, including the officials with GRFA and GGSC was so weak to warrant the court to order the accused persons to give their defence evidence.

The magistrate pointed out several shortcomings of the prosecution's evidence which created some doubts. According to him, it is a cardinal principal that wherever there is a doubt in the prosecution's case, such doubt is to be resolved in favour of the accused persons.

He explained that the evidence of audio tape recorded by the GRFA and GGSC officials, showing conversations that the accused persons had demanded the said amount as bribe was on the weak side and not credible enough to ground a conviction if the accused persons would choose to remain quite.

The magistrate was of the opinion that during the current world of science and technology anything could be modified. He, therefore, warned of the danger to rely on such weak identification of voice to call upon the accused persons to enter their respective defence.

Another defect on the prosecution's case pointed out by the magistrate related the failure by the persons involved in the alleged bribery conversation to report such evil deed to the PCCB.

He noted that the issue was taken up after a circulation of the audio tape in the social media. It is alleged that the accused persons committed the offence on February 4, 2017, at TFF headquarters within the city of Dar es Salaam.

Being employees of TFF, the accused persons corruptly solicited a sum of 25m/- from Salum Kulunge and Constantine Morandi, officers from GRFA and GGSC, respectively, as an inducement to influence the TFF and Immigration Department to give a decision against Polisi Tabora Football Club.

Such move, according to the prosecution, was to assist the Geita Gold Sports Club to be promoted to the Tanzania Premium League, a matter in relation to the affairs of their principal.